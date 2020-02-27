The proposed new Tree House design for some of the homes on the new Birchwood estate at Landkey's Venn Quarry site. Picture: Koto/Habitat First Group The proposed new Tree House design for some of the homes on the new Birchwood estate at Landkey's Venn Quarry site. Picture: Koto/Habitat First Group

Developer Habitat First Group has been granted planning permission for the 'Stockyard' - the first phase of the £5million Birchwood development on the Venn Quarry site.

The company was granted outline planning permission for 158 holiday units plus a 40-bedroom hotel at the site in 2017.

The Stockyard sits on the edge of Birchwood. The modular homes, designed by Bideford-based architects, Koto, will be built off-site, with two styles - the Falcon House and the Tree House.

Next to the homes, owners can enjoy a forested area of fire pits, wood-fired hot tubs and a large children's tree house with natural rope swings.

How the Falcon house at the new Birchwood estate could look inside. Picture: Koto/Habitat First Group How the Falcon house at the new Birchwood estate could look inside. Picture: Koto/Habitat First Group

There will also be woodland walks and an outdoor fitness area - future facilities will include a swimming pool, café and mountain bike tracks.

The company says the homes are built out of sustainably sourced timber, will be carbon neutral and 'almost entirely plastic free'.

Red Paxton, director at Habitat First Group, said: "We're really looking forward to seeing the Stockyard at Birchwood take shape and are delighted that work can now start on site.

"I would like to thank both the local parishes and the community as a whole for their support and input throughout the planning process - we're excited to be working together to give the old quarry a new lease of life."

How the Falcon house at the new Birchwood estate will appear from outside. Picture: Koto/Habitat First Group How the Falcon house at the new Birchwood estate will appear from outside. Picture: Koto/Habitat First Group

The first units are expected to be complete and ready for the first occupants to move in 'early 2021'

Two and three bedroom houses at Birchwood are available to be purchased from £399,000 including the build and plot.

When not in use by the owners, properties can be rented out as holiday homes.