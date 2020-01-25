One Barnstaple has put together a series of wellbeing workshops which will be held around the town on Wednesday, February 5 from 10am to 4pm.

Participants will have the opportunity to book a tea dance at the Queens Theatre box office; wander over to the leisure centre to try out some activities; have a cuppa while painting a pot in Boston Tea Party; be pampered by the Body Shop in the library or listen to stories of the past in the museum.

Other venues include The Plough@St Annes, Green Lanes, the Pannier Market, Wash House Studios and Banbury's.

There will also be a 'wellbeing zone' which will be a drop-in space providing the opportunity to chat to services, organisations and groups offering wellbeing support in Barnstaple.

Most of the workshops on offer will be free, however there may be some contributory costs involved.

Look out for flyers and posters advertising what's on and check out social media too. Or for more information contact Gail or Ella on 01271 866300.