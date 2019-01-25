Firefighters were sent to tackle a bungalow fire in North Devon last night.

The fire in Slade, off Northdown Road in Bideford, was reported to the emergency services at around 6.30pm yesterday (January 24).

Three fire crews, from Bideford, Appledore and Torrington, were sent to the scene and upon arrival found the fire had spread from the bungalow’s chimney into its roof space.

Smoke was pouring out of the roof space and the home itself was ‘heavily smoke logged’.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and jet hoses to put out the fire in the roof space.

According to the fire service website crews made steady progress and by 8.17pm confirmed the fire had been put out.

Fire crews remained on the scene until 8.53pm checking for hotspots which may have reignited the fire. Once firefighters were satisfied there were no more hotspots duty of care for the property was handed over to the building’s owners.

The property ‘suffered 100% damage by smoke, in addition to the fire damage’; the bungalow’s owners escaped the property without injury.