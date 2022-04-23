UPDATE: Firefighters investigate cause of Ilfracombe hotel fire

Firefighters from across Devon were called to Ilfracombe yesterday after Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received more than 30 calls reporting a serious fire at a derelict four-storey hotel in Ilfracombe.

Initially two fire engines from Ilfracombe and Braunton were mobilised but due to the amount of calls received and information coming from them, Fire Control increased the attendance by a further crew from Barnstaple and, within minutes of Ilfracombe crew arriving on scene, this was increased by two more fire engines, mobilised from Barnstaple and Lynton, together with a command support unit from Ilfracombe.

The abandoned building is in Torrs Park Road - Credit: John Clemence

Specialist support vehicles and officers to aid firefighting, prevent the fire spreading to nearby properties and provide incident support were also sent to the scene. At its peak the incident had eight fire engines, a command support vehicle, an aerial ladder platform, two water carriers, a welfare vehicle and eight officers providing specialist skills and supporting roles.

By this morning the fire was under control and firefighters were damping down the scene.

At this time the cause has not been confirmed and further updates will follow when available/relevant.