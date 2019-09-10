Andy and Jane Weir will set off on the Fireball Rally on September 12, travelling through eight countries in four days.

They were so inspired by North Devon Hospice's care and support given to their friend Clive Okill, they decided to raise funds for the hospice.

They have already raised more than £1,500 for the hospice before setting off, and hope to substantially add to the total before they reach the finish line.

This year's rally has a James Bond film, with the rally passing through iconic locations from the films, so Andy and Jane have called their team Licence to Chill.

Their vehicle is covered with stickers from local businesses who have donated to the couple.

Andy said they hoped to raise as much money as possible, having seen first-hand the impact of the hospice's care.

He said: "In January, our very close friend Clive was diagnosed with extremely advanced cancer. But he was able to stay at home, which is where he wanted to be, thanks to the amazing Hospice to Home team and community nurse specialists from North Devon Hospice.

"I witnessed the work done by the teams and was overwhelmed by their caring professionalism, which allowed Clive to stay at home with his family until the very end."

Jane said: "We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us so far, including all the businesses who have donated to have their logo on the car, and the amazing team at Wizard Signs who have done all the signwriting for free.

"We're delighted to have raised over £1,500 so far, because we know this will help other people benefit from the same incredible care that our friend Clive received. We'd love to raise even more though, because every pound really counts, so we'd encourage people to visit our fundraising page to donate."

Jadeen Lowe, from North Devon Hospice's fundraising team, said: "Like many people, once Andy and Jane saw the care provided by North Devon Hospice first-hand, they had an appreciation of just how vital this service is to our community.

"We support people during the very toughest times, but this is only possible thanks to the generosity of local people, so we are incredible grateful to the couple for their fantastic fundraising efforts, and a big thank you goes to all who have sponsored them."

To donate to Andy and Jane's fundraising efforts, visit virginmoneygiving.com/AndrewWeir14.