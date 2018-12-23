Devon and Somerset Fire Service were called to Willesleigh Cross at about 2.45pm.

A spokesman said: “One fire appliance from Barnstaple was sent to a report of a vehicle on fire, following a road traffic collision.

“On arrival the crew confirmed that the car was well alight and on its side on a minor country road.

“Fortunately all the occupants had been able to self rescue from the vehicle.

“The car was completely destroyed by fire and fire crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal image camera to deal with the incident. A nearby parked car was damaged by heat and also some overhead power cables.

“Western Power were requested to attend to the damaged power cables and Ambulance personnel took care of the occupants of the vehicle.”