Firefighters from Bideford were sent to reports of a fire in an empty property in Atlantic Way at 1.49am.

Smoke and flames were pouring out of the three-storey building and crews requested four more fire engines to help with the blaze.

Fire engines from Appledore, Barnstaple and Bideford were sent out to help with the incident.

The fire was contained to the basement of the building and crews used six breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one 45mm jet and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Devon Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed 80 per cent of the basement was damaged by the blaze.