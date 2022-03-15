News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Fire in Barnstaple that appears to have been deliberate 

Luisa Rombach

Published: 11:46 AM March 15, 2022
This morning, fire control received multiple calls to a fire within a carport under a block of flats in the Barnstaple area. 

They mobilised two fire appliance and an Aerial Ladder Platform from Barnstaple, as well as a fire appliance from Braunton. 

Once on scene, crews confirmed that a fire was within a car port involving a private vehicle, refuse bins and a running machine. Attempts were being made to extinguish using two breathing apparatus, a Hose Reel Jet and a safety jet. The crews also got a Positive Pressure Ventilation fan to work to clear smoke logging in the flats situated above the fire. 

The crews fully extinguished the fire, which caused some fire damage to the car, exhaustive fire damage to the running machine and considerable smoke damage to the car port.  

It seems this incident was deliberate and details have been passed over to the police. 

