Fire crews rushed to an address in Allenstyle Road in Yelland after a neighbour called reporting a shed was on fire.

Three fire engines from Barnstaple and Bideford attended the scene to tackle the blaze at 12.51am today (Tuesday).

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.