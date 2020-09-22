Crews from Bideford, Torrington and Barnstaple attended the incident in Churchill Road at around 2.40pm following a call from a neighbour who could see smoke coming from the three-storey property.

The fire was found in a second-floor bedroom, with crews using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and other tools to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said fire damage was confined to the bedroom of origin, although the second floor of the property sustained ‘substantial’ smoke damage.

No casualties were reported, with all persons accounted for when crews arrived, and the cause of the fire was accidental.

A statement from DSFRS said: “Crews were on scene within minutes of booking mobile and were quickly able to establish that all persons were accounted for.”