A fire engine from Axminster was immediately mobilised to the detached property, in All Saints, near Axminster, at 17.52pm.

A further two fire engines were mobilised as it was thought the roof could be involved following a call from the occupant.

Upon arrival of the first fire engine, they requested an aerial ladder platform to attend from Taunton and a further appliance from Charmouth.

They found fire was to be contained to the chimney but there was five per cent of smoke damage throughout.

Fire fighters used two breathing apparatus sets, one hose reel jet, one safety jet, one thermal imaging camera, chimney gear and a gas monitor.