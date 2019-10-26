On arrival, the commander of the Devon And Somerset Fire And Rescue Service found the woman on the roof of the vehicle.

Four fire-fighters, in flood suits, waded into the water using wading poles to rescue the woman who was unharmed.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain was issued for North Devon yesterday (Friday) and is in place until 3pm this afternoon.

The Met Office warned the rain, accompanied by strong winds reaching 55mph, could result in flooding for a few homes and businesses.

Drivers have been warned. spray and flooding on roads may increase journey times.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Large volumes of flood water in North Devon are making driving conditions hazardous.

"Fire & Police have attended a number of people who have driven into floodwater.

"Drivers are asked to respect road closures, not diverting to minor roads which are more treacherous. Avoid travel."

For more advice, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk