Fire crews and police attended the hospital after a ‘small fire’ broke out.

A statement from Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust confirmed the fire had been contained and extinguished.

It said no staff or patients had been affected and services are running as normal.

Jill Canning, deputy chief operating officer at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We can confirm that there has been a small and contained fire this morning at North Devon District Hospital.

“The fire was attended by the fire service and the police and it has been extinguished. No patients or staff have been affected and our services are running as normal.

“If patients have any questions they can contact our PALS service who can assist.

“Thank you to our staff and the emergency services for their assistance.”