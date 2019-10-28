Three fire crews from Bideford and Appledore went to the scene and firefighters forced their way into the building in Chubb Road at 6.37pm, after a neighbour reported a smell of smoke, a flickering light inside and an alarm sounding.

They established that the occupants were not at home, and found the building was completely smoke-logged.

The fire, in the ground floor of the two-storey house, was brought under control quickly, using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras and small tools.

The fire caused only minor damage, but the building has been left severely smoke-damaged.