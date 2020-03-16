Peter Davies struggled with two police after they went to the Rising Sun in Newport Street, Barnstaple, during a fracas in July last year.

Officers were trying to remove a man who had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence when he started to struggle and Davies tried to intervene.

Police asked him repeatedly not to open a door leading to a passageway but he ignored them. He was later found with a large amount of cannabis in his private quarters above the pub.

Davies, aged 65, formerly of Newport Street, Barnstaple, but now living in Braunton, admitted possession of cannabis and obstruction of police and was fined £400 with £100 costs by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: “I for one am very glad that you are no longer the licensee of the Rising Sun because this was not the way for someone with that role to behave when the police are trying to deal with a difficult situation.”

Paul Grumbar, prosecuting, said the incident happened on the night of July 5, 2019, when police went to the pub to arrest a customer.

Footage from a police bodycam showed officers struggling to remove the man and Davies interfering and trying to open a door into the lobby leading to the exit.

The bodycam images showed the arrested man struggling and shouting ‘what have I done wrong?’ and police shouting ‘get away from the door’ at Davies.

A search of his flat led to the seizure of 148 grams of skunk cannabis and two grams of resin. He later told police his behaviour could be seen as obstruction.

Richard Crabb, defending, said Davies is no longer running the pub and is living on his savings in Braunton and looking after his elderly mother.