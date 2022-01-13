Final salute to D-Day hero Clifford

Tributes have flowed for well-known and popular war hero and former Bideford mayor Clifford Coates who has died just two weeks before his 97th birthday.

His extraordinary life - serving his country and community - will be celebrated in his funeral service at the North Devon Crematorium on Thursday.

Bideford town councillor Dermot MCGeough summed up thoughts of many with his tribute: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of such a great man who was loved by so many people.

"He was a war hero, Bideford’s fire station chief, Mayor, local businessman, but most of all a family man."

The former 41 Commando Royal Marine and D-Day veteran who landed on Sword Beach was a loving husband to the late Evelyn, father to Jenny, a loved grandad, great grandad, great great grandad and uncle.

Although North Devon was his home for over 70 years, Clifford’s amazing life story began among the billowing Lancashire chimney mills in the 1920s.

“Dad was born in Burnley in 1925 and it was my mum that brought him down to North Devon,” said Jenny. “Mum was living in Accrington with an aunt and uncle, and she met my dad at a dance.

“Mum’s aunt and uncle then brought a farm in South Molton, so dad decided to come down with them, finding a job in the local area in 1947. He had actually been stationed at Fremington Camp during the War, so he knew all about South Molton.”

Clifford was desperate to contribute to the national war effort and, despite still being a teenager, he joined thousands of brave comrades in the D-Day landings of 1944.

“He forged his age to get into the Royal Marines and worked in the Special Services,” said Jenny. “He came out of the Army in 1947, having seen a great deal of action in the war.

“Dad was wounded in Italy, recovered from that and went to Dartmouth to train on landing craft. He was part of the units that took landing craft from the Isle of Wight to Normandy on D-Day.

“After leaving the forces, he trained as an upholsterer, owning a business in Bideford called ‘Coates’. He retained that proud link with the military throughout his life.

“Dad worked at the British Legion Headquarters in High Street, he was the Station Officer in Bideford and town Mayor in the 1970s, so he has always been a major figure in local life. He fell in love with North Devon.

“After retirement, he continued to work tirelessly to support our troops and when the Army went into Afghanistan, he was part of the team that established the Shoebox Appeal.

“He was also the South-West area representative for the Royal Marine Association and, having experienced life on the frontline, it was very important for dad to give something back to the next generation of troops.”

In 2015, Clifford was awarded the highest decoration in France, when he was appointed to the rank of Chevalier in the Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur – a knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honour – 71 years after the biggest sea-bourne invasion in history.

Clifford returned to the Normandy beaches every year after 1944, up until the interruption of Covid, once meeting the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

A special tribute was paid to him on the Bideford Town Council website.

Clifford was Mayor of Bideford for the 1976-1977 term, a time when the 1974 Boroughs Act was settling in and Bideford was changed from a Borough to a Town Council – with emergence of Torridge District Council as the authority.

During his term as Mayor, he co-founded (with the Mayor of Landivisiau) the Bideford/Landivisiau Twinning Association (which will celebrate its 45 year Charter in 2022). The Association is still going strong.

The tribute said: "Clifford has always shown a great interest in Bideford Town Council, in his advancing years and has attended many of the Civic functions, enjoying meeting up with councillors for a newly installed Mayor’s Introduction, coming along to Manor Court and attending the Twinning Receptions. And not forgetting his attendance to every Remembrance Day even including this year when he enjoyed catching up with Town Council staff and Councillors. Clifford will be very sadly missed by all who knew him."

Cllr MCGeough said: "I will miss visiting him at his house, enjoying a rum with him listening to his stories and his passion for Bideford."

Cllr Peter Christie said: "I am very sad to hear of Clifford's passing. I remember Clifford mainly from his days on the Bridge Trust where, as an ex-Marine, he was adamant that every child in Bideford should be able to swim. His fellow trustees agreed to his suggestion that we should fund swimming lessons at the Northam Pool - and pay for transport there - something we still do today - a practical memorial to Clifford."

Cllr Simon Inch added: "Such sad news about Clifford. Whilst I did not serve on the Council at the same time, I did meet him on several occasions at civic functions. Clifford served Bideford well as Mayor and his country when he was in the Marines. He was a very well respected gentleman."









Royal Marine veteran Clifford Coates chats to 1 AGRM Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 Lee Drinkwater about his experience during D-Day at a special themed event at Instow to mark the 75th anniversary of D Day in North Devon. Picture: Royal Navy/Lphot Paul Hall - Credit: Royal Navy

Len Husband, Clifford Coates, Dennis Small and George Laity were presented with their Legion d’Honneur medals at a ceremony at RMB Chivenor. Picture: Andy Keeble - Credit: Archant



