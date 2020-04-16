The patient died on Wednesday, April 15 according to the latest figures released by NHS England.

Thursday’s (April 16) update shows that 84 people have now died in hospitals in Devon.

The update saw two deaths confirmed Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England has announced 740 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 12,396.

Of the 740 new deaths announced today:

- 151 occurred on April 15

- 314 occurred on April 14

- 122 occurred on April 13

The figures also show 143 of the deaths took place between April 1 and April 12, and the remaining 10 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 9.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 8 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day - 782 - although this could change in future updates.