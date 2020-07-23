The club in Queen Street, which has long been the end-of-night destination for revellers in town, is set to open its doors again on July 31, according to a Facebook post from the venue.

However, with nightclubs forced to remain shut under the Government’s lockdown measures, the venue is undergoing a number of changes to be able to reopen.

It is set to have ‘clear social distancing measures’ inside and will provide customers with a full table service, with the dancefloors set to be closed to make way for tables and chairs.

There will be no live DJ sets to comply with Government guidelines. Instead, sets will be pre-recorded and played at ‘more ambient sound levels’.

Fever in Barnstaple on the first night of the pub and club shutdown. Picture: Matt Smart Fever in Barnstaple on the first night of the pub and club shutdown. Picture: Matt Smart

A spokesperson for Fever said: “Following careful planning and risk assessment we are now opening our Fever venues across the country.

“Our first priority is the safety of our staff and customers and additional training and safety measures have been put in place throughout the brands.

“We are implementing clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and providing customers with full table service.

“We have temporarily closed our dance floors to make space for more tables. There will be no live DJ sets, instead we will be streaming pre-recorded DJ sets at more ambient sound levels.

“Single use menus, contactless payments, and hand sanitiser stations compliment the revised layout of our venues.

“We advise customers to book as we will have reduced capacity and please keep an eye on our social media pages to check our trading hours.”