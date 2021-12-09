Festive waste and recycling collection day changes for North Devon

North Devon Council is reminding residents that waste and recycling collection days will change over the Christmas and New Year period.

Residents are being asked to check the council's website to make sure they know when their waste and recycling collections will take place over the festive period so they don't miss out.

As well as this, residents are being reminded that there will be no garden waste collections between Monday, December 27, and Friday, January 7, but that they will return to normal from Monday, January 10.

Reminders of the do’s and don’ts of the council’s recycling service:

DO

display your bin, box, bag by 7am on the morning of your collection

flatten cardboard boxes, remove any tape and put it in your brown bags. If you have too much cardboard to fit in the brown bags you can take it to your local recycling centre

remove non-recyclable plastic film inserts from cardboard packaging before flattening it and put in the brown bag

scrunch up tin foil, including mince pie foil cases and recycle them in your black or green recycling box

wash and squash plastic bottles and drink cans to make more room in your recycling box and place lid back on bottle or inside bottle

use brown paper as a recyclable alternative to wrapping paper, if tape can be removed, this can be recycled at your local recycling centre

reuse leftover food, such as in sandwiches. All food waste should go in your kerbside caddy

separate your glass from the rest of your recycling and place in your blue box

dispose of real Christmas trees with a trunk of 5cm or less in your green wheelie bin if you have a permit. Trees of all sizes will be accepted at your local recycling centre if your tree is too big or you don't have a permit

DON'T

put non-recyclable items such as black plastic or items with mixed materials in your recycling. Items like crisp tubes, made of cardboard and metal and tablet blister packs, made of plastic and foil should be put in your black wheelie bin

put wrapping paper or shiny and glittery Christmas cards in your recycling bags, as they are unsuitable for recycling

put Tetra packs which are made from mixed materials in the kerbside recycling. You can recycle them by taking them to your local recycling centre where there is a special collection bank

recycle greasy pizza boxes because the grease they absorb means they aren't suitable for recycling, put them in your black bin instead

put carrier bags, cling film or plastic film in the recycling box. However, some types of plastic film can be recycled in carrier bag collection points at supermarkets and Devon County Council recycling centres

put batteries in your kerbside collection. Take them to a recycling point at a local supermarket or Devon County Council recycling centre instead.

Lead member for the Environment at North Devon Council, Councillor Netti Pearson, said: "We all know the amount of packaging and food waste that Christmas brings so it's important that we get rid of it correctly and carefully - that means reducing, reusing and recycling where we can.

"It's important that we recognise the impact that waste can have on our environment so please, let's work together to recycle as much as possible this Christmas. If you're unsure about what goes in your bin, box or bag, please visit the council's helpful webpage.

"Also please don't forget to present your rubbish and recycling for collection on your Christmas-season designated day, you can check the council's website if you're unsure."

The council offices are closed from 2pm on 24 December. The Amory Centre will re-open at 9am on January 4 and Lynton House and The Ilfracombe Centre will re-open on January 5 at 9am. During this time, information about all council services can be found on their website.

Full information about which items go in the bin, box or bag can also be found on the council website.