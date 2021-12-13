News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Festive family fun run raises smiles for children’s hospice at RHS Rosemoor

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 3:07 PM December 13, 2021
Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: CHSW

Santas, snowmen, reindeer, elves and host of Christmas characters raised thousands of pounds taking part in a festive fun run for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) on Sunday (December 5). 

The 2k Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle course looped around the beautiful gardens at RHS Garden Rosemoor near Great Torrington, with plenty of surprises on route for participants.

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: Tim Lamerton Photography

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: Tim Lamerton Photography

There was music and singing from Torrington Silver Band, Teachers Rock and the Samba Baia Carnival Samba Band, as well as alpacas, a Santa’s grotto, mince pies and Christmas nibbles. And despite the glorious winter sunshine, there were even a few snow flurries courtesy of a snow machine. 

Before runners were waved off the start line by Father Christmas, they took part in a warm-up and prizes were awarded for the best costumes. 

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: Barnstaple Camera Club

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: Barnstaple Camera Club

Emma Perry, head of fundraising at CHSW’s Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington, said: “It was so special to see so many families getting dressed up, having fun and raising a few pounds for their local children’s hospice. 

“We really can’t thank them enough for all their support, as well as all our wonderful volunteers who helped make it such a magical event.”

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: CHSW

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: CHSW

For people unable to attend the Rosemoor event, Emma said people are still able to take part in Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle virtually throughout December. 

“It’s really easy to get involved – just choose your own route and get out and raise some cheer in your Christmas gear. If you can raise more than £15, we'll send you our special CHSW 30th anniversary medal.” 

To take part in the virtual Santas on the Run Goes Freestyle this December, visit www.chsw.org.uk/santas

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: Tim Lamerton Photography

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: Tim Lamerton Photography

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor

Santas on the Run 2021 at RHS Rosemoor - Credit: Tim Lamerton Photography


Torrington News
Fremington News
North Devon News

