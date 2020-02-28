It runs from Thursday, March 5 at Great Torrington Town Hall and runs until International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8.

The aim is to give women throughout the county an opportunity to get involved in a creative festival to help them find their own unique voice.

It will include a well-being day, poetry and dance workshops, inspirational talks and an open mic evening, and will culminate on International Women's Day with three women sharing their stories about how they have overcome adversity.

They include best-selling author Lesley Pearse, talking about her latest book, You'll Never See Me Again, and why she is inspired to give women a voice through the strong heroines who overcome adversity and find courage in many of her best-selling novels.

This will be a fundraising event in aid of North Devon Against Domestic Abuse.

It is at the town Hall on March 8 and starts at 4pm with local woman Debra Simmons speaking about her escape from an abusive relationship and the support she received.

She will be followed by a talk from successful businesswoman Sarah Brown, speaking about the life-changing health issues she battled.

Lesley Pearse is one of the top five bestselling female fiction authors in the UK and will be speaking about her work as well as her own life and the trials she overcame.

The festival includes a Women's Well-Being Day with a healthy lunch on Thursday, March 5 from 10am to 4pm.

There is a creative writing workshop for women, with poet and 'Word Witch' Siobhan Mac Mahon on March 6 from 10am to 4pm.

On March 7 there is a Dare To Be You Workshop by Judith Kingdon, 9.30am to 1.30pm, followed by a Finding Your Voice workshop with Jackie Juno, multiple Slam winning poet, 2pm to 4pm.

Saturday also sees a Fun Dance workshop with Rita Farmer at 2.30pm and then features Outspoken! an open mic evening with Jackie Juno at 7.30pm.

For tickets and information about all events, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festival-of-female-voices-tickets-91783365517 .