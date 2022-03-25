Feeling the heat in more ways than one

It’s not been a very exciting week for me, with much of it spent on hold to my energy supplier who I’m still really annoyed with, so I may just take the opportunity to vent a little about that!

After moving in last September, we are still on the wrong type of tariff with a key-meter and every time I speak to someone they tell me something different - we’re finding ourselves topping it up by £40 every few days despite our usage being rather low and as of yet, there doesn’t seem to be much hope in getting the account changed to the correct settings. They reassured me last week we’d get a credit for the 6 months we’ve been overcharged but then today told me that wouldn’t be possible, and I just felt like screaming down the phone. Anyway, thankfully for you all, rant over.

Business wise, nearing the end of March every year, the thought of our annual stock take looms over me. With our warehouse here in Devon, the shop in Bideford and the shop in Wales, counting 15,000 or so product lines across all locations is no mean feat. We close each location on the days we are counting and can’t re-open until it is finished and then uploaded onto our system. The latter part is entirely my responsibility, and usually involves about 5 different hefty spreadsheets, and about 20 ‘SUMIF and VLOOKUP’ excel formulas per location. This week we got both the shops counted and uploaded so that accounts pretty much for where my time has gone whilst not being on hold to EDF! This last month at the warehouse we’ve been focusing on having a major tidy up in preparation for the finale stock take next week. It’s a relief to finally have some shape on things and hopefully should make the count go well.

It’s not all been doom and gloom however - the sun has been out which naturally makes every day rather enjoyable, and the day-to-day tasks around the farm can be performed a lot easier. It’s SO nice to finally be out of wellies! Yesterday involved mending a solar panel in a field that the horses had knocked off from itching their bums on it. Mum, Chris and I were re-drilling holes in posts and getting things to line up whilst Melz took the opportunity to have a little sunbathe and play in the field followed by a quick driving lesson in the gator (farm buggy) on the way home. I always find outdoor work a lot easier with her around than indoor office stuff. Before the solar panel mend, I was attempting emails whilst she was clambering in front of me on the desk pressing random buttons on my keyboard so it was quite welcome when my Mum called for a hand in the field.

I managed to tick off quite a few things on my ‘non-urgent but quite urgent’ to do list this week which is always a great feeling, I find I never get to anything that doesn’t need to be done immediately so this was progress. I did some re-shoots of some products that needed doing, stuff like this I enjoy the most but rarely get the chance to dedicate much time to these days. I also made my first reel on Instagram which was painful but sadly important for a business like mine in this day and age, I’d fought for ages to stay away from the video madness but have finally succumbed. Anyway- it turned out pretty well and I’m not quite as put off as I was. I did have the realisation though that I am now that ‘older person’ that has started disliking technology changing and unwilling to move with the times. I remember thinking that about my parents when they started begrudgingly using things like emails and software.