Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded only to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights.

A highly-valued badge of approval, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on the interactions with real customers.

As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business's commitment to outstanding service.

The Feefo Gold Trusted Service award recognises those who have collected at least 50 Feefo reviews in a year, and have achieved a service rating of at least 4.5.

Malcolm Prescott, Webbers managing director, said: "We're very excited to receive this award from Feefo because it's based on the feedback of real customers, who are the most important judges of all.

"It recognises how hard we work to give all our customers the best possible experience."