Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has outlined six proposals to address a reduction in activity in some areas and a shrinking budget. All of them include the closure of at least eight stations, including Appledore and Woolacombe in North Devon.Other proposals include Barnstaple station losing 'whole time' cover at night, Lynton losing one of its appliances and Ilfracombe no longer crewing a second appliance during the day. Fire Brigades Union (FBU) secretary for Devon and Somerset, James Leslie, said the plans would 'undeniably compromise public safety'. He said: