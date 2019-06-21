Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has outlined six proposals to address a reduction in activity in some areas and a shrinking budget. All of them include the closure of at least eight stations, including Appledore and Woolacombe in North Devon.

Other proposals include Barnstaple station losing 'whole time' cover at night, Lynton losing one of its appliances and Ilfracombe no longer crewing a second appliance during the day.

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) secretary for Devon and Somerset, James Leslie, said the plans would 'undeniably compromise public safety'.

He said: "Devon and Somerset firefighters are furious with these proposals.

"Despite promises from senior management to protect frontline services, full-time fire cover and jobs have been slashed since the combination in 2007 which created DSFRS. Now the service appears to have given up on vital retained fire cover.

"We demand that the fire authority rejects these proposals. The FBU will not tolerate these dangerous plans and we plan to mobilise against them."

The proposals will be considered by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority next week. An emergency meeting of Devon and Somerset FBU is planned for Friday, June 28.