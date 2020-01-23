The council presented Faye Webber with an honorary alderwoman certificate at a meeting on Wednesday, January 15.

Mrs Webber is the council's longest-serving member. She was voted in at the council's inception in 1973 with a majority of just one to take a seat for the St Mary's ward, and served right up until last year's district council elections.

She was best known for pioneering Barnstaple's national and international successes in the In Bloom competitions in the 1990s, and she was heavily involved in housing - overseeing many affordable housing projects.

Mrs Webber also served as the council's chairman in 1996 and was mayor of Barnstaple in 1981.

She said: "I'm honoured to be appointed the council's first alderwoman.

"It was a great pleasure to serve on the council, representing Barnstaple and I'm so proud to have been the council's longest serving member."

The council recently appointed former leader Des Brailey and long-serving Ilfracombe councillor Mike Edmunds as honorary aldermen. They were presented with certificates in November.