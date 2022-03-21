Fatal collision on A39 near Clovelly - Police Appeal

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A39 near Bideford are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a silver and blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a red BMW iX, on the A39 at the junction with the B3248 near Clovelly, Bideford, at around 12.10pm on Sunday 20 March.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger in the BMW were uninjured and treated for shock.

Local police as well as officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene.

Once a forensic investigation had been conducted, the road was re-opened at around 10.40pm.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 386 of Sunday 20 March.