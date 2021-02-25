Fatal car crash on the A39 near Kilkhampton

Published: 11:35 AM February 25, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal car crash on the A39 yesterday (Wednesday, February 24).

At around 5.55pm on Wednesday, February 24, Devon and Cornwall Police were informed of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A39 between Bude and Kilkhampton involving a black Mini Cooper and a grey VW Passatt.

One driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to North Devon District Hospital. A 60-year-old male driver was conveyed to Derriford Hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased on arrival.

Local neighbourhood officers and officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended along with a Forensic Collision Investigator and Scenes of Crime Officer.

A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene and are appealing for any witnesses of this collision or anyone with dash cam footage to telephone 101 quoting Log 714 24/02/2021.