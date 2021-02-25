News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Fatal car crash on the A39 near Kilkhampton

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:35 AM February 25, 2021   
Stock image showing the side of a police car

Stock image showing the side of a police car - Credit: Tony Gussin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal car crash on the A39 yesterday (Wednesday, February 24). 

At around 5.55pm on Wednesday, February 24, Devon and Cornwall Police were informed of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A39 between Bude and Kilkhampton involving a black Mini Cooper and a grey VW Passatt. 

One driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to North Devon District Hospital. A 60-year-old male driver was conveyed to Derriford Hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased on arrival. 

Local neighbourhood officers and officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended along with a Forensic Collision Investigator and Scenes of Crime Officer. 

A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision. 

You may also want to watch:

Police would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene and are appealing for any witnesses of this collision or anyone with dash cam footage to telephone 101 quoting Log 714 24/02/2021. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Councillor 'sets record straight' on Brunswick Wharf development
  2. 2 Trustees needed for The Burton At Bideford
  3. 3 Fatal car crash on the A39 near Kilkhampton
  1. 4 Carer denies ill treating Bideford patient
  2. 5 £5 a year council tax rise confirmed by Torridge District Council
  3. 6 North Devon MP 'disappointed' Covid restrictions not lifted sooner
  4. 7 Barnstaple now a flood prevention priority after 'worst flood event'
  5. 8 Schools Annual Art Exhibition now online
  6. 9 'Incredible Hulk' jailed for Barnstaple street attack
  7. 10 Second Covid Community Testing Centre opens in Barnstaple

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tesco in Bideford. Picture: Google

Tesco launches charity campaign in North Devon

Joseph Bulmer

person
External shot of courthouse

Mercy for young mum 'forced' into drug dealing

Our Reporting Staff

person
The Mobile Booster project aims to upgrade 4G coverage within homes and businesses

Scheme aims to improve mobile phone coverage

Joseph Bulmer

person
Gay last July when her book was first published

POW's story brought to life by Barnstaple Inner Wheel member

Joseph Bulmer

person