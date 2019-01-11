Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery. Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery.

And the transformation of The Farmers Arms in Woolsery marks the start of a major project to create a new hotel, farm, shop and holidays cottages in the village.

The pub was saved from closure in 2014 when it was bought by internet power couple Michael and Xochi Birch in 2014.

The couple, who founded Bebo in 2005 and sold it to AOL in 2008 for $850million, bought the dilapidated Farmers Arms pub and manor house opposite in 2014.

Michael, who now lives in San Fransisco, has links to the village as his grandmother was born above the village shop.

Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery. Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery.

He bought the pub after an appeal by villagers to save the building and turn it into an asset of community value was turned down.

The run-down building was put on the market and Michael and Xochi could not resist snapping it up.

After years of work, Michael’s dream to bring the pub ‘back to life’ has now been achieved, with a brand new look.

Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery. Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery.

The historic building had suffered neglect for many years, but has now been sensitively reimagined, the fallen through roof re-thatched, the walls rebuilt, and reclaimed oak floors laid.

Michael said: “We really want this village to thrive and our long-term goals are to preserve the historical architecture of the village, bring back its energy and vitality and in turn create employment opportunities.

“We’re extremely excited to open The Farmer’s Arms, offering a warm and friendly pub celebrating the best of British pub tradition with a few unexpected surprises.”

Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery. Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery.

As well as the Farmers Arms, the couple have also purchased several other properties in the village which are also subject to major rennovations.

The Woolsery Fish and Chip Shop was refursbished and reopened in July 2015.

The couple has also bought the village Post Office and Shop, which will undergo a refurbishment next year, and four guest cottages located in the village centre which are set to open in 2021.

A 70-acre farm purchased by the couple will be a short stroll from the village, and provide food for the kitchen of The Farmers Arms restaurant and pub menus.

Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery. Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery.

The most ambitious project is the refurbishment of the Grade II listed Georgian manor house, opposite the village pub, which is set to be transformed into a hotel.

Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery. Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery.

Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery. Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery.

Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery. Inside the Farmers Arms in Woolsery.