Published: 9:00 AM March 23, 2021

The family of a man from North Devon, who passed away from a brain tumour just weeks after being diagnosed, are preparing to take on a gruelling virtual challenge in his memory.

Andy Ager from Yarnscombe near Barnstaple was diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour in August 2020 after he began experiencing headaches a few months earlier. He died just weeks later at the age of 50.

Now, Andy’s stepdaughter Abigail Lock, 26, from Plymouth, will be taking part in a ‘Brainathlon’ – a marathon-length virtual triathlon – alongside her partner Joe, 24, also from Plymouth, and her mother Julie, 57, in honour of Andy and to help raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Andy’s stepdaughter Abigail Lock, 26, from Plymouth, will be taking part in a ‘Brainathlon’ – a marathon-length virtual triathlon – alongside her partner Joe, 24 - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Brainathlon participants have one week from April 19, 2021, to walk 10 miles, run 15 miles and complete a virtual climb covering 1.2 miles. They can complete the challenge on their own or as part of a team.

Abigail said: “It was horrific to watch Andy deteriorate so quickly. He was my stepdad, but treated me and my sister like we were his own.

“He began to get headaches at the beginning of the first UK lockdown in March last year 2020 and then after a while started to forget to do little things like put a picture up, move a plant pot or do the cooking, which wasn’t like him.

“He also started getting a lot more tired than usual. The doctor put it down to migraines, but then he started being sick.

“He was admitted to hospital in August and stayed in for a week for tests. That was when the doctors said he had a tumour the size of a golf ball. They also said it was terminal. He died the following month.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Despite this, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. Less than 12% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers.

Hugh Adams, spokesman for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Our hearts go out to Abigail and her family after such a devastating family loss. We’re grateful to have their support and wish them the best of luck with their fundraising challenge. Brain tumours are indiscriminate and cruel, and we urgently need greater investment into research to find more effective treatments and a cure.”

The Brainathlon is a fundraising collaboration between Brain Tumour Research, Epilepsy Research UK and Brain Research UK. All money raised will be split equally between the three charities to support research, improve outcomes and help people affected by neurological conditions including brain tumours and epilepsy.

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK, including its Centre of Excellence at the University of Plymouth. The Centre, led by Professor Oliver Hanemann, is one of Europe’s leading research institutes for low-grade brain tumours. By identifying and understanding the mechanism that makes a cell become cancerous, the team are exploring ways to halt or reverse them.

The charity also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is calling for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.

To donate to Abigail and her family via their Brainathlon JustGiving page go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/StillLabouringForAndysCause.