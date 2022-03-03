New family room is vital part of support offered at North Devon Hospice

There’s no place like home. It’s the place we all long for when times are tough.

This is why we put so much effort into making North Devon Hospice feel like a home-from-home.

For example, when someone is staying on our bedded unit, our nursing team will find out what that person likes and how they’d like their room to be, then decorate accordingly.

It might be having their favourite flowers on the bedside, family photos on the walls, or making sure the radio is playing their favourite station.

Whatever we can do to make our patients feel at home, we will do it, because we know how important it is to their wellbeing.

This sense of homeliness is also vital for the family members of those being cared for at the hospice.

They will be spending precious time together, making memories that will stay with them forever.

So, making families comfortable is vital too. This is why it was such a pleasure to open the hospice’s newly re-furbished family overnight room.

Thanks to a grant from local Rotary clubs, those visiting their loved ones at the hospice can stay close by in the most beautifully appointed environment.

It can sleep up to four people, with an en-suite bathroom and all the comforts of home.

This space allows families to be close by, during the final weeks, days or hours of their loved one’s lives.

It means they can share more valuable moments together, as well as seeking respite when they need to.

You can never underestimate the value of a good night’s sleep, especially during emotionally stressful times.

So the new family room is a vital part of the support we offer to families facing the loss of a loved one.

This is one of many special projects at the hospice made possible by grant funding, and I feel proud to help things like this happen.

The new family room - Credit: North Devon Hospice

We are so grateful to all those trusts and grant-making bodies who choose to support North Devon Hospice.

Their funding really is making a huge difference to patients and families who are facing the impact of a life-limiting illness.

Home is where the heart is and with your support, we can make people feel more at home during their darkest hour.

Kate Kilburn, trusts and grants fundraiser at North Devon Hospice - Credit: North Devon Hospice



