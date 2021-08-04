Published: 12:52 PM August 4, 2021

The family of a young man who died in a road traffic collision near Torrington have paid tribute to him, saying he will ‘never be forgotten’.

Police responded to reports of a collision involving a black BMW, which had left the road near Loxdown Cross on the A386 at around at 10.50pm, on Wednesday, July 28.

The driver, Danny Goodman, 20, from Torrington, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family were informed and are continuing to be supported by officers.

Danny’s family have paid the following tribute: “It is with great sadness we announce that our son Danny has died. He has left a large void in the lives of his family and friends and will never be forgotten.”

Police Constable Lucy Tyler-Jones, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with all Danny’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time for them.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision. I would like to renew my appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to please come forward if you have not already spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via email at 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting log number 1090 of Wednesday, July 28.