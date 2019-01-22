Sally was a retained firefighter in Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: D&C Police. Sally was a retained firefighter in Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: D&C Police.

Police have named a pedestrian who died after a serious collision on the A39.

Emergency services were called at around 7.20am on Thursday, January 10, following reports of a collision between a tipper truck and a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway, at the junction with Brynsworthy Lane, Barnstaple.

Sally Horton, 59, died following the incident. Her family has paid the following tribute:

“Sally Ann Horton was a beloved daughter, wife, partner, mum, sister, niece and aunt.

“Sally always lit a room up whenever she walked in. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.”

Investigating officers continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage that could aid police enquiries are asked to contact 101, quoting log number 0089 for January 10.