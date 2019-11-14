Families in Grief (FiG) has made the decision to shut down at the end of January 2020 after being unable to secure vital funding.

The charity was set up to support children, young people and their families who have experienced the death of a loved one with free group sessions.

It also offers training to schools and organisations to help people understand the impact bereavement can have on children and young people and support them.

A statement from the charity said it had been struggling financially in the last 12 months, and an unsuccessful bid for £100,000 of funding had impacted its sustainability.

Families in Grief provides support for children, young people and families who have suffered the death of a loved one.

FiG coordinator Emma Marston said the decision had been a 'tough and emotional' one.

"We have worked hard to make it work financially but we live in difficult times," she said.

"This has been a tough and emotional decision and one which the board of trustees haven't taken lightly.

"We understand that this will come as a shock to the community and the closure will have a major impact on the lives of families, staff, volunteers and to those schools or community groups that have relied on our services over the years.

"We are immensely proud of the work we have done for bereaved families in the area. We have made a positive difference to the lives of over 750 bereaved children, young people and their families. Many telling us that we have helped to improve their family relationships, they have better attendance at school and they feel less alone.

"Some of the families we've supported have stayed in touch and have built lasting friendships which is wonderful.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who have supported us over the years you have ALL been amazing!"