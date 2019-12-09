Last month the charity announced its intention to shut down in January after being unable to secure vital funding.

The announcement prompted a huge wave of support for the service and led to the anonymous donation of £95,000 which will support the charity to employ a family support worker for three years.

Families in Grief (FIG) supports children, young people and their families in North Devon and Torridge who have experienced the death of a loved one with free group sessions.

It also offers training to schools and organisations to help people understand the impact bereavement can have on children and young people and support them.

Families in Grief provides support for children, young people and families who have suffered the death of a loved one.

A statement from the charity said: "Miraculously, an anonymous donor has stepped forward which means that Families In Grief has been saved from closing.

"We cannot tell you how overwhelmed and delighted we are at this news which means we can continue supporting bereaved families across North Devon!"

Trustee Tracey Elliott added: "We have had the most extraordinary public support off the back of the announcement. So many people contacted us - the response has been amazing, and we really want to say thank you to them.

"There are not that many services offering bereavement support specifically to children and families out there in North Devon. The charity is getting more and more complex referrals and requests for school and family support because there is less and less support out there."

The next step for the charity is to grow its base and stabilise for the future.

It has applied for lottery funding which, combined with the generous donation, will provide a staff member to manage the service and co-ordinate fundraising.

FIG is also looking to boost its team. The charity needs two more trustees to help in its strategic running and also needs volunteers to help work with families and help with fundraising.

It has also set up a Virgin Giving page where people can set up regular donation.

The charity said: "We appreciate that time is precious, especially at this time of year, but FIG provides a vital resource for bereaved families and partner agencies across the Devon area and together, with your help, we hope we can continue this vital work!"

To volunteer or fundraise for Families in Grief or for more information, call 01237 479027 or email info@familiesingrief.org