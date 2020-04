#Devon In Barnstaple the B3230 is BLOCKED in both directions between the A39 Shirwell Road and Whitefield Hill due to a fallen tree. [PL] — BBC Travel SouthWest (@BBCTravelSW) April 13, 2020

According to police, the fallen tree blocked traffic both ways on the A39 between Shirwell Road and Whitefield Hill.

This is an ongoing incident.

Update 10.30am: Police say the fallen tree has been removed.