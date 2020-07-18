Sara Bragg, Rose Bishop and Maria Vincent from Fremington have made hundreds of face coverings for the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their efforts have raised more than £1,000 for North Devon Hospice and Over and Above, the North Devon hospital charity.

Maria said: “It has been a win, win, win. Sewing has kept us busy and helped us stay positive during the lockdown, fulfilled a local need and given an increased confidence to individuals, all whilst raising over £1000 for two local charities. Thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

The team of seamstresses have been thanked by both charities.

Some of the face coverings made by the group.

North Devon Hospice’s Ali Hunt praised the ‘phenomenal effort’.

She said: “It’s only thanks to such generous people that North Devon Hospice have been able to care for those in our area who need us more than ever right now.

“Coronavirus has led to an increase in demand for our hospice care, but it’s also meant the cancellation of a host of fundraising activities, so it’s a double-whammy that has hit the hospice hard.

“We’re so grateful to Sara, Rose and Maria for their support. It will help provide vital care and support to local people facing an incurable illness.”

Over and Above, which raises funds for Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “This is just another example of what a fantastic community we have here in North Devon.

“It’s undoubtedly been a challenging few months for everyone at North Devon District Hospital and Over and Above, but the generosity and kindness of people like these three lovely ladies continues to raise moral.

“Thank you to Sara, Rose and Maria for all of your hard work and making sure people feel safe, secure and equipped with the masks they need.”