Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously said it would be possible for non-essential shops and businesses to reopen on June 15, subject to coronavirus restrictions.

F. Hinds said customers will be able to try on jewellery and watches where necessary, but there will be a range of added safety measures in place to protect both customers and staff.

A reduced number of customers will be allowed into each store at a time to help with social distancing.

Customers will be served from behind screens at designated service points.

Any items that are tried on will be thoroughly cleaned afterwards using specialist cleaning materials and there will be a 72-hour quarantine facility for returned items.

Jeremy Hinds, director at F.Hinds said: “The safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority.

“We have worked hard to put comprehensive measures in place to protect everyone while still being able to welcome back our customers to our award-winning service.

“We will be training all of our staff on the new procedures prior to stores reopening and implementing a strict cleaning regime.”