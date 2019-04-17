North Devon Extinction Rebellion rebels including Rosemary Haworth-Booth, refusing to shift from their London take over spot. Picture: Patricia Millner North Devon Extinction Rebellion rebels including Rosemary Haworth-Booth, refusing to shift from their London take over spot. Picture: Patricia Millner

The South west region contingent are 'holding' Waterloo Bridge after taking it over and planting a 'garden' of trees together with a sound stage truck to block the road.

Speaking to the Gazette today (April 17), Steve Jarvis of Extinction Rebellion (XR) North Devon, said he was one of five people from this area arrested yesterday, which also included Rosemary and Mark Haworth-Booth.

Mr Jarvis said they had moved on to the bridge on Monday and a 'huge party atmosphere developed'.

He said on Tuesday around 2,000 people were on the bridge but then police started arresting some 57 people.

South West Extinction Rebellion supporters with a banner at the south end of Waterloo bridge on April 16, 2019. Picture: Rosemary Haworth-Booth

He said: “Every time they hauled someone out there were huge cheers and whistles. But then one or two people sat down in their place every time.

“Then they just stopped, I think the police simply ran out of officers and places to put people.”

Some people have compared the situation to a modern day Suffragette movement for the environment.

XR members have vowed to continue their campaign until the Government calls a climate emergency.

Protestors block the roads in parliament square in London, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

The movement members are willing to bring disruption through non-violent civil disobedience and even get arrested in a bid to make their voices heard.

XR members have also camped out at Parliament Square and Oxford Circus and say they will 'shut down' London until the end of the month.

Mr Jarvis was taken to Lewisham police station but said he was released last night 'pending enquiries'.

He said: “It's been an amazing experience. The officer that released me last night said Extinction Rebellion has overwhelmed the Met with this action and I said 'yes, I think that was the intention'.

Police officers begin to remove Extinction Rebellion demonstrators on Waterloo Bridge. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

“It's all quite good-natured, the police are just doing their job and we are doing ours.”

Police forces carry a protestor to arrest him at Oxford Circus in London, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The group Extinction Rebellion is calling for a week of civil disobedience against what it says is the failure to tackle the causes of climate change. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Members of the so called 'Red Brigade' march in disobedience on the street from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly Circus to protest in London. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Augstein