The sombre statement was the first public event for the Extinction Rebellion North Devon group, which has joined the thousands around the world who say they are taking a stand for the planet. Dressed in black, with green armbands of mourning, more than 100 people took part in the silent procession from Barnstaple Square and up through the High Street. Many bore pictures of animals that have already gone extinct and at the command of a mournful bell, they paused periodically in the High Street to hold a silent vigil before continuing. Extinction Rebellion sees an increasing number of people convinced it is faced with a global emergency and a very real threat to survival if climate change is not slowed within a decade. READ MORE: A funeral for the environment as Extinction Rebellion arrives in North Devon . They are calling on the Government to take drastic action to slow climate change before it is too late and many have said they are willing to be arrested for the cause. The campaign of non-violent civil disobedience has already seen activism in London, where protestors occupied five bridges and brought the capital to a standstill, as well as filling the police stations with their number. Anyone wanting to find out more can visit the Extinction Rebellion North Devon Facebook page or email xr.northdevon@hotmail.com .