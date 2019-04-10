Extinction Rebellion protesters in action - could scenes like this be coming to North Devon? Picture: Thomas Katan Extinction Rebellion protesters in action - could scenes like this be coming to North Devon? Picture: Thomas Katan

The Rebel Riders of the Eco-pocalypse aim to be at Barnstaple Square at 4pm after a leisurely cycle across the Longbridge from Seven Brethren.

They are completing the third leg of the Extinction Rebellion Rebel Riders’ eight day ride from Cornwall to London, where they hope to bring the capital to a standstill and call on the Government to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

Rebel rider Ricky Knight said there could be as many as two dozen cyclists coming into Barnstaple this afternoon with a ‘go slow’ – but ruefully admitted the town traffic was likely to be at a standstill then in any case.

Members of Extinction Rebellion North Devon, one of many XR activist groups that wants to change minds over climate change using many methods, including civil disobedience, will meet the cyclists at the Square.

The ride is the build up to the start of the ‘International Rebellion’ in London on April 15, a mass gathering of XR members who intend to bring the capital to a halt.

Mr Knight said: “This is the ride of our lives – for all lives on Planet Earth. The International Rebellion is going to be massive!

“There’s huge interest and support across the South West and the North Devon Extinction Rebellion movement is a pivotal part of the national and international drive to make our voices heard, in our call for urgent action to be taken.

“This country, every country, needs to be put on a ‘war footing’, to ensure we can avoid imminent eco-catastrophe.”

There will be an ‘open’ social evening with music in the Lounge Bar of the Reform Inn (Pilton) from 7pm this evening.

The cyclists will be departing the town at 8am tomorrow morning.

You may also want to watch: