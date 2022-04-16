Explosions heard as fire rips through Umberleigh barn

A fire at a farm near Umberleigh last night, which reportedly caused several explosions, has completely destroyed a barn containing caravans and machinery.

Fire control received a call from a member of the public regarding a large fire at a farm in Umberleigh at around 9.13pm last night (April 15).

The initial response included two fire engines from Barnstaple, one fire engine from South Molton and a Devon and Somerset Fire Service officer.

Based on further information gathered from the caller, fire control then escalated the incident and mobilised a water carrier from Barnstaple and a further two officers.

When fire crews arrived at the incident, they confirmed there was a fully developed large barn fire containing multiple caravans, machinery and cylinders and requested a further two fire engines (Braunton and Torrington) and an aerial platform ladder (Danes Castle – Exeter) for access and resources. The A377 was also closed due to the proximity to the incident.

They then requested an environmental protection unit (South Molton) and a further water carrier (Danes Castle – Exeter).

The incident command unit from Ilfracombe was also in attendance, and later a unit from Martock.

Fire crews have confirmed that the barn containing multiple caravans, machinery and cylinders (containing argon, butane, propane) has been completely destroyed by the fire but thankfully nobody was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been accidental.