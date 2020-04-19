The baby lar gibbon at Exmoor Zoo with mum Jasmine, aged about a week old. Picture: Exmoor Zoo The baby lar gibbon at Exmoor Zoo with mum Jasmine, aged about a week old. Picture: Exmoor Zoo

The zoo’s pair of gibbons are the proud parents of a new baby and while mum Jasmine may go quiet for a time as she undertakes her new duties, dad Narumol is likely to be shouting from the rooftops even more vigorously.

The youngster was born on April 6, almost completely hairless, but is doing well and clinging on to mum, as he will do for the first few months of his life.

Narumol and Jasmine are a newly bonded pair, originating from Stuttgart in Germany and Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

They have only been together for 16 months but the language barrier did not stop this couple from cementing their relationship.

The baby lar gibbon with mum Jasmine shortly after it was born at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Exmoor Zoo The baby lar gibbon with mum Jasmine shortly after it was born at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Exmoor Zoo

Jasmine is very protective of her baby and all that dad has been able to do is look.

Lar gibbons are a threatened species in the wilds of Asian countries such as Thailand and can only be found in National Parks where they are afforded some protection.