Exmoor Zoo 'delighted' by cloudy future

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:26 AM February 14, 2022
Clouded Leopard numbers are declining rapidly in the wild due to hunting for fur and habitat destruction

Clouded Leopard numbers are declining rapidly in the wild due to hunting for fur and habitat destruction, particularly for oil palm plantations - Credit: Exmoor Zoo

Despite managing to survive closures and the pandemic, Exmoor Zoo is faced with a cloudy future, what’s more all who work there are delighted. 

Curator Danny Reynolds said: “We could not be happier, the future in question is helping to captive breed a seldom seen resident of Southeast Asia, The Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa).

First described in 1821, its numbers are declining rapidly in the wild due to hunting for fur and habitat destruction, particularly for oil palm plantations. It is hoped the newly arrived couple named Tae and Prinzessin will prove to be compatible and have cubs.

“We could not wish for a better valentine’s day present, although introductions will be made very carefully early signs indicate that they are eager to meet, already communicating and calling each other from adjacent enclosures” curator Danny Reynolds remarked. 

“Humans are having a huge impact on this planet but we can make simple lifestyle choices which will benefit us and nature, not using palm oil for example, scan this QR code and start making some yourself.”

He added “Perhaps these will still be in the wild for our children to enjoy in a hundred years!”

