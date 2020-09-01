Tank the bush dog pup is the latest arrival at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Exmoor Zoo Tank the bush dog pup is the latest arrival at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Exmoor Zoo

The cute baby bush dog – a species originally from the depths of the Amazon rainforest – was born in late July.

The pup has been unofficially named ‘Tank’ until an official name is decided on social media.

Bush dogs, also known as vinegar dogs, grow to the size of a small domestic terrier, but their bulldog-like physique enables them to hunt much larger prey.

Bush dogs usually give birth to a litter of six in excavated tunnels, but Tank proved to be an exception to the rule as he was the only new pup and arrived under a new patch of ground under some bamboo.

An adult bush dog drinking at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Miriam Haas An adult bush dog drinking at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Miriam Haas

Zoo director Danny Reynolds said: “It’s such a thrilling experience to welcome a new member to our growing collection of rare breeds .

“At the zoo we pride ourselves on our conservation programs and as there are only about 15,000 still wild and with the increasing loss of Amazon forest we are adding to the breeding program to ensure long term survival of these wonderful dogs.”

Director Lynn Reynolds added: “It’s been incredibly adorable to watch mum and pup slowly making its way in the world.

“The dogs are now on public display and are a great excuse to visit and get a photo snap of these rarely seen animals in the UK.”