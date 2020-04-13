One of the caracal babies explores the world. Picture: Exmoor Zoo One of the caracal babies explores the world. Picture: Exmoor Zoo

The twin kittens have been born to the zoo’s pair of caracals, an African wild cat species native to grasslands.

With the balmy weather mum has taken to keeping the kittens outside from early morning all day in the dry grass and under the natural shelter of bushes.

The kittens (already with their eyes open) are still spending most of their day asleep but the keepers can see the babies playing and taking their first steps.

Trustee Danny Reynolds said: “This has cheered us up no end in all the doom and gloom of the covid pandemic and surprisingly enough all the remaining keepers we have seem to be able to find an excuse to wander by the enclosure and enjoy the sight and sounds of the kittens.”

The caracal proud mum at rest with her new kittens at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Exmoor Zoo The caracal proud mum at rest with her new kittens at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Exmoor Zoo

The parents are dad Yoda and mum, who has never had a name. The zoo would like to change that and is inviting people to suggest names for mum and the kittens (non-gender based as they will not be sexed for 12 weeks).

The zoo is of course still closed but you can visit the Exmoor Zoo Facebook page to make your suggestions.