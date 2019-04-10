The new pair of bush dogs have been settling in well at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Steve Rawlins/Exmoor Zoo The new pair of bush dogs have been settling in well at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Steve Rawlins/Exmoor Zoo

The attraction near Bratton Fleming has become one of only six zoos in the UK to take on bush dogs, a shy and secretive dog that has evolved to live and hunt in the dense depths of the Amazon rainforest.

The breeding pair came from Mulhouse Zoo in France and Chester Zoo and Exmoor Zoo is hoping to breed them and be able to keep at least one generation with their parents.

A hunting specialist in the wild, the bush dog is fast disappearing from the rainforest as it is cleared to create ranches and palm oil plantations.

Very similar to the size of a smaller bulldog, these brown dogs hunt in packs eating capybara, agouti, armadillo and snakes.

They are the only species of dog to reverse their hind legs up a tree or obstacle and scent mark with urine as high as they can.

They also have partly webbed feet that enables them to swim and catch prey that often retreats into water.

They can employ a hunting strategy where an adult remains hidden around a water edge and the rest of the pack drive the animal into the water to capture it.

They have settled well into their new enclosure and can often be seen exploring their new home.