Golden-cheeked gibbons are considered to be closely related to humans. Picture: John Hammond Golden-cheeked gibbons are considered to be closely related to humans. Picture: John Hammond

Golden-cheeked gibbons, proud mum Chu and dad Le, dropped the blonde bombshell on their keepers by producing their first baby on October 15.

Staff at the zoo took their time about telling everybody about the baby as it was the first born and they really wanted to be sure the baby was being cared for properly by mum.

When born they are blonde like their mother, but if it is a male the hair will darken and turn black.

Danny Reynolds at the zoo said: "Chu has turned into an exemplary mum and when you visit you can see the baby holding onto mum with all four limbs while mum moves around or is feeding the baby.

The male golden-cheeked gibbon has black fur while the female is blonde. Picture: John Hammond The male golden-cheeked gibbon has black fur while the female is blonde. Picture: John Hammond

"The baby gibbon will not be allowed off mum to play for some considerable time probably not until February next year.

"We have no name for the baby and we are looking for suggestions. The name will have to be a unisex name and will be recorded in the worldwide zoo records."

The youngster will most likely stay with its parents until it is five-years-old, the same as it would in the wild, while it is taught what it needs to know to survive.

Gibbons are considered closely related to humans and live for more than 40 years.

If you'd like to suggest a name for the baby, visit the Exmoor Zoo Facebook page.