Search and rescue teams spent Saturday morning searching for the missing person. Pictures: Submitted Search and rescue teams spent Saturday morning searching for the missing person. Pictures: Submitted

Rescue teams were dispatched to woodland near Lynmouth yesterday morning (Saturday) at 6.30am, where the casualty was found.

An Exmoor Search & Rescue Team spokesman said: "We were tasked by Devon and Cornwall Police to assist in a multi-agency search for a high-risk missing person within Exmoor National Park.

"Team members were deployed alongside colleagues from both Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England, Lynmouth Coastguard and Ilfracombe Coastguard."

The rescue team and coastguard searched the river, while mountain rescue experts looked through the open moorland areas.

Its spokesman added: "Tragically, the missing person was located deceased shortly after the search teams were deployed.

"Our thoughts are with the missing persons friends and family at this difficult time."

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed at this time.

