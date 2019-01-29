The hill above Challacombe Picture: Buzz Jones The hill above Challacombe Picture: Buzz Jones

The predicted snow has arrived in North Devon with Exmoor getting a good covering of the white stuff.

And the Met Office is predicting more to come.

They say that any lingering rain and sleet in the east will quickly clear this evening. For many there will be clear spells but also frequent showers which will quite readily fall as sleet or snow. Cold and frosty with icy stretches - minimum temperature -3 °C.

A cold start tomorrow (Wednesday), with ice in places, will be followed by sunshine and wintry showers continuing through the day, but showers gradually easing later. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Sandyway on Exmoor on the border with Somerset. Picture: Francis Hayden Sandyway on Exmoor on the border with Somerset. Picture: Francis Hayden

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is a frosty start on Thursday before a band of rain and potentially disruptive snow arrives. Some wintry showers on Friday, mainly further west. Drier and brighter on Saturday. Staying cold