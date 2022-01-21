Exmoor Food Festival back at last

The 2022 Exmoor Food Fest will launch on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, at the Pyne Arms in East Down, North Devon, kicking off a month-long celebration of the region’s hospitality sector in restaurants across Exmoor and beyond.

The Exmoor Food Fest returns in February 2022 for the seventh time after a Covid-enforced break, to celebrate the region’s best hospitality, the greatest chefs, their teams and their outstanding food.

“After what has been a very difficult two years for the sector, it is time to enjoy eating out once more, in the knowledge that we are supporting family run businesses who are doing their best to provide excellent food experiences in difficult circumstances,” explained Elke Winzer, who set up the Exmoor Food Fest in 2015 as an industry-driven initiative.

Exmoor has its fair share of outstanding and award-winning chefs, who are keen supporters of keeping food miles down, looking to source as much produce as possible locally and to support the local community in their delivery of culinary excellence.

Since 2015, chefs across the region have been keen to showcase their food and, just as importantly, offer an incentive to locals and visitors alike to explore new pubs and restaurants, and perhaps check out new dishes.

Special menu deals, tasting menus and guest chef dinners continue to excite long-time fans of the Exmoor Food Fest and entice people to plan the four weeks of February around the exciting food experiences the festival offers.

On 26 January, Ellis Pannell will be joined in his kitchen by Olivier Certain from the Michelin-starred Masons Arms in Knowstone and Paul and Donna Berry from The Swan and Spelt in Bampton.

Both the Pyne Arms and The Swan have made it again into the Top 50 Gastropubs. They will find out the exact ranking two days before the launch of the Exmoor Food Fest.

The Exmoor Food Fest, which is entirely restaurant-based, will run from 1 to 28 February. All participating restaurants are listed on www.exmoorfoodfest.com, where you can also discover all the amazing events, restaurants and accommodation options for what is sure to be a fantastic, salivating month.

Exmoor Food Fest - Credit: Exmoor Food Fest



